Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Trading Up 20.4 %
NYSE HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
