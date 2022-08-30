Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

