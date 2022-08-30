Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hibbett stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,546. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $783.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

