Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Trading Down 1.3 %

HIBB stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.