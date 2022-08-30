HEROcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,483.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $20,483.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

