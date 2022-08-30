Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Reaches $503,057.12

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $503,057.12 and approximately $41,747.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,799,365 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.