HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.17

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $58.34 million and approximately $393.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003182 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

