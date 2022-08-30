Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,558 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELV traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.52. 17,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

