Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 621,839 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 621,839 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

MU stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. 359,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

