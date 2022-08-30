Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,888,100 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $37,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,150 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 128,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

