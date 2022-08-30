Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,008,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 22.99% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $44,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,252,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 225,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,044. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

