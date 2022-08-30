Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,458. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

