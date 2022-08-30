Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 20,449 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $34,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 40,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

