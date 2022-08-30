Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $42.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $42,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,157. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

