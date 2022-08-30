Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 69,662 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $33,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,493. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

