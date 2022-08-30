Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 39,042 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortis were worth $27,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 9,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.