Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,631,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,579. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

