Head to Head Survey: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.54 -$305.17 million ($1.12) -10.95

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust -15.12% -7.70% -3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.