HC Wainwright Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $1.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APTX. Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx by 70.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.