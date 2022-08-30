Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 2%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.15). Approximately 2,585,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,229,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.15).
Harvest Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Harvest Minerals Company Profile
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.
