Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $28.52 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $41.90 or 0.00207638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,727 coins and its circulating supply is 680,602 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

