Harmony Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $255.12 million and $25.67 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,585,027,102 coins and its circulating supply is 12,444,807,102 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

