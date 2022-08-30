Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $78,108.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

