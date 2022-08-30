GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and $72,595.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

