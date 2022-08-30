Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of Guess’ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 670,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

