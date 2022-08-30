Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 10,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

