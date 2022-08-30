Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in August

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the July 31st total of 110,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

GNAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.87. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Group Nine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Group Nine Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 20.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Group Nine Acquisition

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

