Grimm (GRIMM) Achieves Market Cap of $16,176.69

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Grimm has a market cap of $16,176.69 and $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00057041 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.