Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.67. 1,438,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,266. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$29.93 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

