Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 25873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
