GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.00

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 124736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

