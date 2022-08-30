Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 0.4 %

ETCG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.