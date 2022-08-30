Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.98. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 6.52 and a twelve month high of 73.45.

