Govi Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $23,069.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00811995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,520,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

