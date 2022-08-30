Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $80,539.37 and $77,989.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

