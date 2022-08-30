Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Down 2.1%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.12 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). 59,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 280,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.75 ($0.43).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert P. King bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,183.18).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

