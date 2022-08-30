Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 6.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 28,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,347,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

