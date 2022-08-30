Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.54. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26,333 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

