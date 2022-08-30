Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.54. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26,333 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
