goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in August

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.2 days.

Shares of goeasy stock remained flat at $98.04 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHMEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.86.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

