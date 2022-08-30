Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

