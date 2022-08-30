Gifto Hits Market Cap of $19.05 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $1.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00081531 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

