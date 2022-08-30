Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.11.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.43 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.14.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

