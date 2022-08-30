GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 9.6% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 478,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,340,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 51.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. 298,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,710. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.