GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 7.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $53,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.29. 47,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

