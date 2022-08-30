Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 1,270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Featured Stories

