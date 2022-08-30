Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in August

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.76. 569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $260.25 and a 12 month high of $500.92. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.04.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $452.87 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

