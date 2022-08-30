Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 3.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.08. 4,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,521,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

