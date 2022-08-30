General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 53.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. 55,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

