Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0030 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and $260,975.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

