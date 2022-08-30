Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,418.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $530.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.28 and a 200-day moving average of $555.69. Geberit has a 1-year low of $457.54 and a 1-year high of $865.92.

Geberit Company Profile

Featured Articles

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

