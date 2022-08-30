Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,418.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS GBERF remained flat at $530.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.28 and a 200-day moving average of $555.69. Geberit has a 1-year low of $457.54 and a 1-year high of $865.92.
Geberit Company Profile
