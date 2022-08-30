GBS (GBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

GBS Stock Performance

NYSE:GBS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 18,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,645. GBS has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GBS by 65.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

